County Council workers have gathered at the Talbot Hotel Wexford this morning protesting against decisions made on their behalf by SIPTU without their consideration, with Irish Water.

The workers are campaigning for a referendum to take place regarding the sale and privatization of the water division to Irish Water.

Speaking to Alan Corcoran, Johnny Doyle of Water Services stated that workers are concerned that the agreement is not realistically taking into account the number of staff it will need to re-integrate, transfer and offer redundancy to.

Union members expressed their frustration feeling that they had been let down by SIPTU’s decision not to hold a referendum. SIPTU shop steward John Mullins says that protestors take no pride in protesting against their own union but due to SIPTU reneging on agreements to a referendum and ballot, they have been left with no choice.

