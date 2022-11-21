A Status Orange Rain warning has been issued for Wexford today.

Wicklow is also effected. The warning means there is a high chance of some very intense falls of rain.

The warning is in place until 11am today. It comes as the national forecaster issued a blanket yellow warning ahead of heavy rain on Sunday night and into Monday.

The warning took effect for the 26 counties from 3am and will last until 8pm the same day. There will be a wet start to Monday with heavy or thundery rain, especially in the southeast, along with fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds.

Outbreaks of rain will continue across most places into the afternoon with further flooding expected. Met Éireann has predicted that winds will slowly ease and veer west through the day as rain dies down before the wind increases over Munster later.

Some scattered outbreaks of rain will occur tonight, along with mist and fog.Where clear skies persist, frost will develop too, the forecaster said.Tomorrow will see scattered outbreaks of rain, mainly across the east and southwest.Longer drier spells are predicted too with some sunshine getting through.

The UK Met Office has also issued a rainfall warning for Northern Ireland.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email