Joe Biden and Donald Trump are headlining a final day of campaigning ahead of the US midterm elections.

The Democrats look to be facing an uphill battle to hang on to control of congress.

While 36 State Governorships are up for grabs in tomorrow’s vote.

New Ross Fianna Fail Councillor Michael has a keen interest in American politics.

Speaking to South East Radio News Councillor Sheehan says democracy is in danger if Republicans continue with what they are doing

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email