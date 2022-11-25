Boil Water Notice Lifted

Irish Water and Wexford County Council say that following the completion of remedial measures and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results, the boil water notice issued on Wednesday, 2 November on the Wexford Town Public Water Supply is now lifted with immediate effect.

This decision follows consultation undertaken with the Health Service Executive.

The notice was originally issued due to a decline in the quality of the raw water entering the treatment plant which resulted in the detection of giardia.

All consumers on the Wexford Town Public Water Supply Scheme can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Ronan Walsh of Irish Water said: “Irish Water and Wexford County Council wish to thank everyone for their patience, co-operation and assistance during this boil water notice and we greatly regret any inconvenience caused to homes and businesses in the community.”

Irish Water and the Local Authority and the Health Service Executive Water Liaison Group will continue to meet and will review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply.

