Wexford County Council has confirmed that the boil water notice impacting more than 25,000 people served by the Wexford Town Water supply is to remain in place for a second week.

The boil water notice was first implemented last Wednesday by Wexford County Council and Irish Water. The decision was made after samples were taken from the Newtown Road Treatment Plant that showed a detection of giardia. An emergency consultation with the HSE followed before the boil water notice was implemented across an area covering the vast majority of Wexford town including Barntown areas and Taghmon.

Customers can check if their property is included by visiting the Water Quality section of www.water.ie and entering the property’s Eircode or by calling the Irish Water customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278. A map of the area is available to view on the supply and service section of water.ie.

All of the customers affected are advised to continue to boil water before use until further notice.

