The Cathaoirleach of Enniscorthy Municipal District, Cllr Aidan Browne has called for changes to the opening hours of the Peace Park in the town.

He says it would help to overcome anti social behavior at night that has become an increasing problem in the area.

The idea of CCTV has also been put forward as a solution. Councillor Browne says there also needs to be a long term maintenance plan to preserve the much used public amenity and what he calls the ‘gem’ of the town.

Located in the heart of the town, nestled in the shadow of St. Aidan’s Cathedral the park links Convent

Road (the Duffry) with Irish Street and has become increasingly popular during over the past number of years.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email