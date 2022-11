Wexford will have a central role to play in the development of the South East Technological University

That’s according to Dr Paddy Pendergast chairman of the Board of SETU

Speaking on Morning Mix Dr Pendergast said the Wexford campus should offer courses related to industries in the county

|He said he wants the Wexford campus to be similar to those in Carlow and Waterford and feels there is enough industry in the region to take the graduates and employ them

