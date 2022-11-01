Crime Figures Up In Bunclody And Oilgate.

A retired Garda has been giving his view on the latest crime figures which highlights an increase pre covid in Bunclody and Oilgate.

Nationally, crime rates are reported to have increased in 40% of our Garda stations despite the covid lockdown.

Four out of every ten Garda stations reported an increase on pre covid levels.

Crime rates in some Garda stations are twice the national average including Bunclody at 39%

While assaults and threats hit a twenty year high in Oilgate and Dowra in County Cavan.

Ray Quigly says he is surprised and disapointed, but he says one of the greatest mistakes ever was the closing of many rural Garda stations during the economic crash.

