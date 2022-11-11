€6.4 million for a new Women’s Refuge in Wexford

It has been announced that €6.4 million worth of funding will be provided for a new Domestic Violence Refuge in Wexford.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien TD and Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee TD announced the funding approval today after years of tireless work from the people of Wexford.

The project, which is being advanced by Wexford Women’s Refuge in co-operation with Wexford County Council, has now received final funding approval and completed the tender process. Construction on the new 13 unit Refuge is expected to commence before the end of 2022, with an estimated completion date in early 2024.

Wexford is the first of 13 priority locations nationwide to begin construction on a new Domestic Violence Refuge.

