Gardaí in Gorey are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a teenage girl missing from Co Wexford.

Fourteen year-old Scarlet Bright has been missing from Gorey since Wednesday, November 16th. She is described as being 5 foot five inches in height of medium build and has long red hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Scarlet was wearing a black hoodie and black trousers and she is known to frequent Wexford town.

Anyone with information on Scarlet’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 9421222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any Garda Station.

