Housing issues dominate Wexford County Council meeting

Multiple issues regarding the lack of housing in County Wexford were raised at yesterdays meeting of Wexford County Council

Two presentations were made to councillors outlining the stats and figures surrounding the problem

Independent Councillor Davy Hynes speaking to South East Radio News said it was all too much to take in in the time alloted

He said the issues with housing in the county remain multiple from the lack of social housing construction to the inability of some to get a mortgage to get their first home

Aontu Councillor Jim Codd the housing situation in rural Wexford is also bad and he is encouraging pupils in his secondary school to put down Wexford town as their place of residence in the hope of getting a place to live

[CLIP]

