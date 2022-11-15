Late Late Toy Show Sneak Peak Revealed

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and with the most wonderful night on telly fast approaching, what is the theme of this years Toy Show going to be?

Well a 60-second teaser trailer ‘Let’s all watch it together’ was released last night. It depicts many excited Irish children sharing how they will be tuning in this year and who they will be watching the magical annual event with!

The Late Late Toy Show airs Friday, November 25, at 9:35pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player. With only two more weeks until the big night, what do you think the theme could be?

