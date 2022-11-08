Meeting to address compensation for damage caused by tornado

A public meeting has been arranged for Clongeen Hall next week to ascertain the level of damage that was caused in the area by last weeks tornado that hit the area

Public representatives are invited to attend to outline what source of compensation money can be got for those whose homes and properties were damaged by the freak wind

The tornado hit the area around Foulksmills and Clongeen last Wednesday and while the area hit was small the damage done was substantial

No serious injuries were reported

