More Vandalism in Enniscorthy Cemetery

The vandalism and theft in St Mary’s Cemetery in Enniscorthy has caused widespread anger among locals.

Just this past weekend the cemetery at St Mary’s Church in Enniscorthy was once again targeted by vandals, with headstones broken or damaged and grave surrounds deliberately pulled apart.

On this morning’s edition of ‘Morning Mix’ Reverend Nicola Halford spoke to Alan Corcoran about the ongoing issues despite the fact there are CCTV cameras in the area.

The vandalism occurred in an area towards the back of the church which Reverend Nicola says is a sort of blind spot that can’t be seen by the public road. She added that the vandalism and anti-social behaviour is not just occurring at night time but also in broad daylight with this weekend’s damage being committed shortly after midday on Sunday.

Reverend Nicola also noted that while CCTV footage likely shows the latest vandalism was caused by teenagers, there have been incidents where adults have used the cemetery and grounds at the back of the church for drinking and drug-taking sessions.

The public are being warned not to approach people who they see taking part in the vandalism but to contact Gardaí directly. Enniscorthy Garda Station’s number is (053) 924 2580.

You can hear the full interview with Reverend Nicola Halford on ‘Morning Mix’ with Alan Corcoran here:https://pod.space/morningmix/reverend-nicola-halford-chats-about-the-recent-vandalism-in-enniscorthy-cemetery

