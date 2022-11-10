New Ross Gets A Big Funding Grant, Whilst Enniscorthy Brings in 1.24 Billion Euro Through The Agri Sector

New Ross Councillor Michael Sheehan has described today as a good day for New Ross.

A government grant of 814 thousand euro has been given towards the planned Maritime Themed Park. This funding coming on the back of the high hill project which opened recently.

The park will commemorate those who left South East shores for a better life in a different time in Ireland.

Councillor Sheehan says that New Ross council will also contribute to the grant to bring the funds to near 1 million euro.

The New Ross Councillor says the park will be part of a loop with the greenway, Mount Elliot and linking up with the Barrowside walk.

Meanwhile it was announced today that Enniscorthy farmers contribute 1.24 billion euro to the Irish Agricultural economy according a KPMG/Irish Farmers Journal report into the agri sector.

According to the Irish Farmers Journal 6% of Irelands sheep herd are within a 30 km zone in Enniscorthy and Almost ten thousand jobs have been created directly and indirectly in Enniscorthy as a result.

Speaking about news, County Wexford TD Paul Kehoe says he’s not surprised about the report.

