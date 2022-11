It’s understood Gardaí are not investigating the deaths of two women in the county in separate incidents, on the same day.

Gardaí were first alerted to the death of a woman in Gorey on Monday. Separately, Gardaí were called to a house in Enniscorthy on Monday following the discovery of another woman’s body.

In a statement to South East Radio News Gardaí said that no enquiries were being made, there was no foul play and they confirmed that neither of the deaths are connected.

