Nursing Homes continue to struggle with energy costs

Tadgh Daly, CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland has told South East Radio the Government energy assistance payment for nursing Homes announced yesterday is inadequate.

Junior health minister Mary Butler says nursing homes will be able to claim over €30,000 in energy costs, backdated from July, to the end of December.

However in an interview on Morning Mix, Tadgh Daly expressed his disappointment.

He says up to now there was good communication with the Government, but there has been a lack of communication regarding energy costs.

