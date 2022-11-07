Presentation students in Wexford are campaigning to get zebra crossing installed on Grogan’s Road.

The students are concerned over the dangers that come with crossing one of the town’s busiest roads each day.

After years of inaction they have begun a campaign to get a zebra crossing installed outside of the school entrance and, in the process, make life safer for all those going to and from the Presentation.

Speaking on ‘Morning Mix’ 2nd year student Faye Kehoe says everyone seems to be in favour of the zebra crossing. The 14 year old said ” I know people can say it would be bad for traffic but I’m 100% sure parents would rather wait an extra 5 minutes in the morning than wait in a funeral home”.

Transition year student Ruby Crosbie said “there has been a few close accidents. I know 1st years are especially worried when they come to the school”.

