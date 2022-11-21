Working families and pensioners in New Ross who are not in receipt of the fuel allowance are eligible to get a reduce price on coal.

The initiative that is being led by Fianna Fail Councillor Michael Sheehan will see a significant reduction on coal for middle income families who are not in receipt of Social Welfare supports.A limit of two large bags of coal apply.

Speaking about it on ‘Morning Mix’ The New Ross Councillor says the scheme is for working families and individuals who have not benefited greatly from the budget. “Going into the next few weeks if the bad weather continues this will help get additional fuel to hard working families who are hard pressed going into the Christmas season trying to keep every ounce of money they have together. I think this is a good way of balancing it out in a smaller way to help people doing everything they can to keep the show in the road are rewarded in at least some way”

People can apply for the coal by emailing michael.sheehan@wexfordcoco.ie or texting him on 085 1349020.

