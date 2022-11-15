Revenue seize alcohol at Rosslare Europort

Revenue have announced that they have seized alcohol at Rosslare Europort as well as herbal cannabis at Dublin Port.

Revenue seized over 53,000 litres of beer and more than 930 litres of wine, with a combined retail value of approximately €223,000. The seizures took place over the course of three days from the 9th of November to the 12th of November. They were a result of routine operations at Rosslare Europort,

The beer was seized following the search of two trailers, one accompanied and one unaccompanied, that had arrived on a ferry from Dunkirk, France. The smuggled alcohol had a combined estimated retail value of more than €212,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €99,400.

The wine, with an estimated retail value of over €11,300, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €6,000, was discovered following the search of an unaccompanied trailer that had arrived on a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

Separately, yesterday, the 14th of Novemever as part of routine operations, Revenue Officers, with the assistance of detector dog Alfie, seized 2.7kgs of herbal cannabis worth over €54,000 at Dublin Port.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email