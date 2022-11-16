Revenue seize over 220,000 cigarettes at Rosslare Europort

Today, as a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers at Rosslare Europort seized over 222,000 cigarettes with an estimated retail value of almost €175,500, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €137,000.

The illegal cigarettes, branded ‘NZ Gold’ and ‘NZ Black’, were discovered concealed in an adapted roof compartment, when Revenue officers stopped and searched a German registered minibus that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

A man in his 20s was questioned and investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email