Revised plans brought forward for a Skatepark in New Ross

New Ross councillor Michael Sheehan says the issue of the skatepark should be laid to rest in 2023.

This is because the council in the town have brought forward revised plans to build a skatepark in the Pearse park facility.

Councillor Sheehan says based on the success of Min Ryan Park in Wexford Town, that they would follow the suit because that was the “best model of practice”.

He says the plans for Min Ryan Park will be brought forward and modified to suit Pearse Park.

The Cathaoirleach of New Ross Council says the Chief Executive of the County Council will, in the new year, bring forward the plans to go for planning permission.

Councillor Sheehan says “skating is not just for the young people but also for the young at heart”.

