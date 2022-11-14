Sad news as Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan dies aged 48

Vicky Phelan, the CervicalCheck campaigner, has died aged 48. She is survived by her two children, Amelia (16) and Darragh (10).

Vicky died in the early hours of this morning at Milford Hospice in Limerick. She was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014.

In April 2018, she settled a High Court action for €2.5m with Clinical Pathology Labs US, without admission of liability.

She had undergone a smear test in 2011 showing no abnormalities, before her diagnosis three years later.

The cervical cancer awareness advocate announced in October 2021 that she returned home to Ireland from the US after the treatment she received there no longer worked.

She subsequently founded the 221+ CervicalCheck support group which offers help to the victims of the CervicalCheck Screening scandal and their families.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email