Funding Announced for SETU

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris has today announced €5.25 million in funding to to the South East Technological University.

The Funding is part of a €23.47 million funding package for the five Technological Universities in the country. The funding will be used in areas such as digital infrastructure, building capacity in research, and in improving governance and systems integration.

Speaking from today’s Graduating ceremony in the National Opera House, Senator Malcolm Byrne says the government responded to the call by spending money towards state of the art Campus’s in the South East.

When interviewed by Alan Corcoran today, Chair of SETU and Wexford native Dr Patrick Prendergast says that it is “A great day for the County and the Region” as “Wexford will become in ways the third Campus of SETU.”

He expressed that the new funding will gear the Wexford campus towards more courses in the engineering sector stating “At the moment, it’s kind of focused more so on the arts, but we intend to expand.”

Full interview will be aired Monday’s Morning Mix.

