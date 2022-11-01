Surface Water Causing Poor Road Conditions Across Wexford.

photo by Jonathan Looby

Persistent rain over the past week has created dangerous road conditions right across Wexford and also poses a threat to our water supply as the treatments plants work to deal with surface water entering the filtration system.

Council officials have been out in the past 24 hours dealing with a number of problems as Director of Services Eamon Hore with Wexford County Council explains.

