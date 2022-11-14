Vandalism Investigation – St Marys Cemetery

Gardaí have since launched a major investigation into the recent vandalism of St Mary’s cemetery Enniscorthy.

Reports to South East Radio indicate that Gardaí have identified some of the persons involved. They are believed to be all young teenagers from Enniscorthy and are due to be questioned in the presence of their parents later this week.

Some grave stones have been desecrated with bright red graffiti and others have been chipped and broken. The cemetery dates back to the 1800’s and has significant historic value.

Cllr Michael Sheehan stated in an interview that, “I think it’s despicable that anyone would feel so low that they would have to attack a person’s grave.”

Gardaí are still appealing for anyone with further information to come forward and can be contacted on 051 426030.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email