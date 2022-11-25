The Minister for housing is visiting Wexford this morning.

Minister Darragh O Brien will meet with elected members of Wexford County Council to discuss various housing issues. This meeting following frustration among councillors as it emerged last week that a meeting with them was not on the Minister’s itinerary as part of his visit to the model county. However it was later confirmed that the Minister would in fact have an hour to speak with local represntatives.

He will also be visiting a number of sites and cutting the ribbon on local housing projects. These include a visit to the site of the new Women’s Refuge, the new Cluid development in Coolcotts as well as projects in Rosslare and Taghmon. He will also attend and officially open the New Ross Fire Station.

Ahead of his busy day Minister Darragh O Brien will chat with Jim Keely on ‘Morning Mix’ after 10am this morning.

