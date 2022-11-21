A local Independent TD is taking legal action against Wexford County Council. Speaking from her home Verona Murphy issued a press release last night saying Wexford County Council must be held to account.

Deputy Murphy says she is regretfully proceeding with legal action due to Senior management at Wexford County Council trying to prevent her from doing the job she was elected to do at full capacity. This includes refusing her access to meetings, as well refusing to provide information to her.

Deputy Murphy says “Senior management at Wexford County Council have endeavoured at every hands turn to frustrate me in the discharge of my functions as a Parliamentary representative and evade accountability in their actions including but not limited to, refusing me access to meetings, refusing to provide information to me that I am legally entitled to, excluding me from meetings using the “in committee” rule unlawfully. “

Verona goes on to say that laws are being ignored by the Council, “It is said that you “can´t beat city hall”, for me this is about accountability. laws are made to be observed not ignored. They are not made to be conveniently interpreted to suit a political narrative that flies in the face of common sense, especially not by Local Authorities.”

The Indepednet TD adds that she is taking the action in the name of the 11,849 people that voted for her and who want accountability from their Local Authority. “I would not be doing my job if I didn’t do so.”

