Wexford author comments on Spiritan Order sex abuse allegations

A child protection expert says people who might be coming to terms with abuse, cannot continue to carry the burden by themselves.

Wexford man Shane Dunphy’s comments come after the Spiritan Order disclosed 233 men have alleged they were abused by 77 of its priests.

The order received complaints from nine schools including Blackrock College in Dublin, and Rockwell College in County Tipperary.

Shane Dunphy has this advice for anyone who may be dealing with the effects of childhood abuse… get help as this is not your fault

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email