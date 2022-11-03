The boil water notice issued by Wexford County Council yesterday may last until the middle of next week.

That’s according to Director of Services with Wexford County Council Eamonn Hore who spoke to Alan Corcoran on this morning’s edition of ‘Morning Mix’. Mr Hore said that the notice is being issued to protect the health of approximately 25,000 customers following the detection of Giardia in the water supply along with poor raw water quality following heavy rainfall which has put the treatment plant under pressure.

Following consultation with the HSE, Irish Water and Wexford County Council issued the Boil Water Notice for all customers supplied by Wexford Town Public Water Supply. Areas impacted include Wexford Town, Taghmon and surrounding areas.

Customers can check if their property is included by visiting the Water Quality section of www.water.ie and entering the property’s Eircode or by calling the Irish Water customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email