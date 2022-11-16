Wexford boil water notice set to continue

Director of Services Eamonn Hore has today said that the boil water notice for Wexford town, Barntown and Taghmon will continue.

Speaking on ‘Morning Mix’ Mr Hore says that improvements works at the treatment have been carried out but issues remain due to the bad weather. He added that “The best thing to do from a safety point of view is the leave the boil water notice in place”.

His comments come after a number of Councillors expressed they frustration at Monday’s council meeting over the longevity of the boil water notice. Independent Councillor Leonard Kelly expressed grave concerns that this could be an ongoing issue in the months ahead and that we could be under a boil water notice for a large chunk of the winter.

Mr Hore says they are hopeful to be able to lift the boil water notice within the next week or so but they need the supply to stabilise.

In addition to speaking about the time scale of the notice, Eamonn Hore also spoke about council workers working day and night to help solve the problem but “they are working with a system that needs to be updated”. He says that the good news is that “Irish water intend to sign the contract with Glan Agua the contractors before Christmas and first thing in the New Year there will be significant multi-million works carried out on the treatment plant.” He says this will mean far fewer boil water notcies in the future.

Alan Corcoran asked Mr Hore if he was aware of anyone in the town who was sick due to the boil water notice and he said they hadn’t heard from anyone. He reiterated that people in Wexford town, Barntown and Taghmon need to continue to boil their water before consumption.

You can hear the full interview with Eamonn Hore on ‘Morning Mix’ with Alan Corcoran here:https://pod.space/morningmix/the-director-of-services-at-wexford-county-council-eamonn-hore-speaks-about-the-boil-water-notice-in-wexford-town-barntown-and-taghmon

