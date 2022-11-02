Wexford County Council’s Emergency Management Team is monitoring the current inclement condition associated with the yellow weather warning issued by Met Eireann until 9pm this evening.

Wexford County Council are receiving reports of trees down and localised flooding throughout the County.

The Council’s emergency response crews, including roads staff, fire services crews, Civil Defence etc. are on standby and ready to deal with any emergency issues as required.

Wexford County Council emphasises the following public safety messages:

• Do not touch any fallen wires – call ESB emergency number 1800 372 999

• Shelter in Place during the storm, avoid travel during the storm unless absolutely necessary

• Drivers to take care, avoid unnecessary journeys, and always expect the unexpected

• Any loose materials, Halloween/Xmas lights etc. to be checked and secured where possible and when safe to do so

• Stay away from coastal areas

• Be vigilant and aware of potential for trees falling

• Temporary structures outside hotels, pubs etc. may become unstable

Please report any storm issues to us by calling 053 9196000. In the event of a significant emergency/threat to public life, call 999.

