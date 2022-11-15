Wexford County Council confirm dates for turning on Christmas lights

Wexford County Council have today said that the turning on the Christmas lights in towns Co. Wexford.

In a tweet this morning Wexford County Council say that New Ross Christmas lights will be turned on, on Saturday the 19th of November.

Enniscorthy Christmas lights will be switched on Friday the 25th of November.

Meanwhile Gorey and Wexford town will be turned on the next day on Saturday 26th of November.

The Council say they will be sharing this all the information about the exciting events on their social media channels this week.

Meanwhile this afternoon the Council also confirmed that that there’ll be free parking in public car parks in Wexford, Enniscorthy, Gorey & New Ross for Christmas Season 2022.

Details are as follows:

From 11am on:

Saturday, 3rd, 10th & 17th December.

Monday 19th to Saturday 24th December, inclusive.

