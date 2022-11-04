All roads in Gorey have re-opened following yesterday’s unprecedented flooding in the Gorey area. The town of Gorey and the area of Courtown faced significant flooding yesterday evening due to heavy rain throughout the day. The rain which began to intensify around lunchtime yesterday lead to multiple road closures and flood waters entering some homes and businesses. Many motorists were stuck on the M11 after it was at a standstill for a number of hours last night.

Today, local authority crews are still assessing the damage caused by flash flooding yesterday afternoon. There are fears that damage caused by the flooding could cost thousands of euro to repair.

Today’s forecast is looking dry but rain could be an issue once again over the weekend.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email