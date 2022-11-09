Wexford General Hospital’s Emergency Department continues to be extremely busy with high numbers of patients attending.

Many people presenting have complex needs and require admission. There are significant numbers of admitted patients awaiting ward beds and very significant delays in ED.

Staff in WGH are encouraging the public to consider all care options before attending their ED. This is to help protect patients who need urgent and emergency care. WGH say they regret that patients will face significant delays and asks everyone to help staff at this time by considering other options for non-emergency care, such as Out of Hours GP Service and pharmacies, before attending an ED.

A range of initiatives are already being implemented by the HSE as part of the National Service Plan to alleviate pressures in emergency care. These include additional capacity in terms of beds, staffing and strengthening Community Care Teams.

Staff in Wexford General Hospital would like to thank the General Public for their patience and understanding at this time.

