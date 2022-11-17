Wexford music group ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ have exclusively confirmed to South East Radio that they will be preforming in this year’s Late Late Toy Show on Friday 25th November.

The Codd family are a music group of all ages led by grandmother Maureen Codd.

Maureen’s grandchildren range in age and are set to play a wide assortment of instruments during the infamous show’s performance with some taking to Irish dancing.

The Late Late Toy Show will air live on Friday, November 25 at 9.35pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.Ryan Tubridy will dig out his now traditional Christmas jumper in order to kick off Christmas and host The Late Late Toy Show for his 14th year.

If you are living abroad, the Toy Show will be available live on RTÉ Player for a worldwide audience. This can be accessed through your desktop or the app.

The Toy Show, was last year, the most watched TV programme on record, with 1.7 million people watching over the weekend. The average live audience of 1.5 million on the night, 79% of the audience watching television at the time.

