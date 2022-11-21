Wexford Volunteer Centre increasing its buisness steadily

There are numerous opportunities for volunteering in County Wexford is the run up to Christmas

Thats according to the Wexford Volunteer Centre which was set up a year and a half ago

Based in Iberius House just off the Bull Ring in Wexford town the centre matches volunteers with those who need them

Manager of the Centre Jane Byrne says they are involved with helping many groups around the county.

This includes a database of two thousand volunteers and organisations that they are supporting around Wexford in a bid to make the voluntary sector more viable going forward

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email