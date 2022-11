Former rugby union player Mike Tindall and singer Boy George are among the stars taking part in I’m A Celebrity – Get Me Out Of Here!

The Culture Club star will reportedly earn 500-thousand-pounds sterling to appear on the show – making him the highest paid campmate ever.

Tindall – who’s married to King Charlies’s niece Zara – will also be hoping to win – as will England’s European championship winner Jill Scott.

