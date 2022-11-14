The Bomb Squad and Wexford Garda Division were called to O’Leary Road yesterday evening following reports of an undetonated bomb.

Speaking to South East Radio, Inspector Paddy Casey revealed that a local fisherman pulled up the potential WWII device in his nets and later discovered it whilst carrying out repairs.

Emergency services soon descended on the scene evacuating the area to insure the public and residents safety assisting the Bomb Squad who were on route.

Gardaí took control of the scene following the evacuation. On arrival the Bomb Squad confirmed it was indeed an undetonated WWII device and successfully defused and removed it.

The device was discovered in close proximity to a school. Inspector Casey was relieved that the discovery was made on a Sunday minimizing the risk to the public.

Full story to air on Monday’s Morning Mix.

