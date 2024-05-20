Meet the 72 candidates that are running

in the 2024 Local Elections in County Wexford

The local elections will be held on Friday 7th June and the candidates will compete for thirty-four seats on Wexford County Council. Wexford, New Ross, and Gorey Electoral areas have the highest number of candidates with fourteen running in each district. This is followed by Enniscorthy, and Rosslare with twelve each, and Kilmuckridge with six.

The candidates (in order of receipt of nomination) are as follows:

WEXFORD DISTRICT CANDIDATES

Catherine Biddy Walsh, Labour

Vicky Clancy Barron, Labour

George Lawlor, Labour

Leonard Kelly, Independent

Robbie Staples, Fine Gael

Stephen Power, The Irish People

Garry Laffan, Fianna Fail

Dave Ryan, Non Party

Raymond Shannon, Non Party

Emmet Moloney, Fianna Fail

Michelle O’Neill, Non Party

Lorraine Smyth, Sinn Fein

Tom Forde, Sinn Fein

Davy Hynes, Sinn Fein

ENNISCORTHY DISTRICT CANDIDATES

Cathal Byrne, Fine Gael

Pat Kehoe, Fine Gael

John O Rourke, Non Party

Majella Wall, Non Party

Cyril Wheelock, Non Party

Jackser Owens, Non Party

Aidan Browne, Fianna Fail

Barbara-Anne Murphy, Fianna Fail

Brendan Cahill-Flynn, Green Party

Alfie Ó Súilleabháin, Sinn Fein

Colette Nolan, Sinn Fein

Eamonn Doyle Non Party

KILMUCKRIDGE DISTRICT CANDIDATES

Oliver Walsh, Fine Gael

Mary Farrell, Non Party

Paddy Kavanagh, Non Party

Pip Breen, Fianna Fail

Willie Kavanagh, Fianna Fail

Declan Kenny, Sinn Fein

NEW ROSS DISTRICT CANDIDATES

Bridín Lyng Moloney, Labour Party

Bridin Murphy, Fine Gael

Harry Twomey, Fine Gael

Michael Whelan, Fianna Fail

Marty Murphy, Non Party

Anthony Connick, Independent

John Fleming, Fianna Fail

Pat Barden, Non Party

Anne Flynn, Non Party

Michael Sheehan, Fianna Fail

Kayley Goodison, Sinn Fein

James Furlong, Non Party

John Dwyer, Non Party

Raymond Forte, Non Party

ROSSLARE DISTRICT CANDIDATES

Damien Corish, Labour Party

Ger Carthy, Non Party

Willie Fitzharris, Fine Gael

Jack Barden, Non Party

Jason Murphy, The National Party,

Lisa McDonald, Fianna Fail

Simon Boyse, Fianna Fail

Aoife Rose O’Brien, Sinn Fein

Mick Roche, Sinn Fein

Jim Codd, Aontu

Joe Druhan, Non Party

Frank Staples, Fine Gael

GOREY DISTRICT CANDIDATES

Aisling Hudson, Solidarity People Before Profit

Lorna Fitzpatrick, Labour Party

Darragh McDonald, Fine Gael

Anthony Donohoe, Fine Gael

Darren McGovern, Ireland First

Cillian Byrne, Non Party

Joe Sullivan, Fianna Fail

Donal Kenny, Fianna Fail

Andrew Bolger, Fianna Fail

Jimmy Fleming, Non Party

Nicky Boland, Non Party

Ann Walsh, Green Party

Kevin Molloy, Sinn Fein

Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin, Sinn Féin

Related