Meet the 72 candidates that are running
in the 2024 Local Elections in County Wexford
The local elections will be held on Friday 7th June and the candidates will compete for thirty-four seats on Wexford County Council. Wexford, New Ross, and Gorey Electoral areas have the highest number of candidates with fourteen running in each district. This is followed by Enniscorthy, and Rosslare with twelve each, and Kilmuckridge with six.
The candidates (in order of receipt of nomination) are as follows:
WEXFORD DISTRICT CANDIDATES
Catherine Biddy Walsh, Labour
Vicky Clancy Barron, Labour
George Lawlor, Labour
Leonard Kelly, Independent
Robbie Staples, Fine Gael
Stephen Power, The Irish People
Garry Laffan, Fianna Fail
Dave Ryan, Non Party
Raymond Shannon, Non Party
Emmet Moloney, Fianna Fail
Michelle O’Neill, Non Party
Lorraine Smyth, Sinn Fein
Tom Forde, Sinn Fein
Davy Hynes, Sinn Fein
ENNISCORTHY DISTRICT CANDIDATES
Cathal Byrne, Fine Gael
Pat Kehoe, Fine Gael
John O Rourke, Non Party
Majella Wall, Non Party
Cyril Wheelock, Non Party
Jackser Owens, Non Party
Aidan Browne, Fianna Fail
Barbara-Anne Murphy, Fianna Fail
Brendan Cahill-Flynn, Green Party
Alfie Ó Súilleabháin, Sinn Fein
Colette Nolan, Sinn Fein
Eamonn Doyle Non Party
KILMUCKRIDGE DISTRICT CANDIDATES
Oliver Walsh, Fine Gael
Mary Farrell, Non Party
Paddy Kavanagh, Non Party
Pip Breen, Fianna Fail
Willie Kavanagh, Fianna Fail
Declan Kenny, Sinn Fein
NEW ROSS DISTRICT CANDIDATES
Bridín Lyng Moloney, Labour Party
Bridin Murphy, Fine Gael
Harry Twomey, Fine Gael
Michael Whelan, Fianna Fail
Marty Murphy, Non Party
Anthony Connick, Independent
John Fleming, Fianna Fail
Pat Barden, Non Party
Anne Flynn, Non Party
Michael Sheehan, Fianna Fail
Kayley Goodison, Sinn Fein
James Furlong, Non Party
John Dwyer, Non Party
Raymond Forte, Non Party
ROSSLARE DISTRICT CANDIDATES
Damien Corish, Labour Party
Ger Carthy, Non Party
Willie Fitzharris, Fine Gael
Jack Barden, Non Party
Jason Murphy, The National Party,
Lisa McDonald, Fianna Fail
Simon Boyse, Fianna Fail
Aoife Rose O’Brien, Sinn Fein
Mick Roche, Sinn Fein
Jim Codd, Aontu
Joe Druhan, Non Party
Frank Staples, Fine Gael
GOREY DISTRICT CANDIDATES
Aisling Hudson, Solidarity People Before Profit
Lorna Fitzpatrick, Labour Party
Darragh McDonald, Fine Gael
Anthony Donohoe, Fine Gael
Darren McGovern, Ireland First
Cillian Byrne, Non Party
Joe Sullivan, Fianna Fail
Donal Kenny, Fianna Fail
Andrew Bolger, Fianna Fail
Jimmy Fleming, Non Party
Nicky Boland, Non Party
Ann Walsh, Green Party
Kevin Molloy, Sinn Fein
Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin, Sinn Féin