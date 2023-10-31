A total of 229 people were admitted to Wexford General hospital without a bed in October this year.

That is the highest number for the month since 2017 when we saw 241 people waiting on trolleys. The figure for the same time last year was 188.

10,538 patients, including 273 children, went without a bed in hospitals nationwide in October according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

The top 5 most overcrowded hospitals include:

University Hospital Limerick 2,043 Cork University Hospital 1,034 Sligo University Hospital 730 University Hospital Galway 662 Mater University Hospital 609

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghda said:

“We are once again seeing an unacceptable amount of patients on trolleys the day after a bank holiday. Over the three days of the weekend an additional 166 patients were admitted to hospital without beds. The system needs to get a grip on the out of control levels of overcrowding that occur following public holidays.

“The fact that over ten thousand people went without hospital beds in the month of October is concerning. There is acute pressure along the western seaboard.

“We know that there is less staff to deal with the growing demand in our health system that it has a knock on impact on both patient and staff safety. Unsafe staffing levels are going to be a feature of this winter unless we see targeted recruitment and retention plans in each hospital and community care area to allow for more nurses and midwives to be recruited at the pace in which we need them.

“Again this winter, our members are not assured that their safety and that of their patients is a priority. The HSE and Government must outline what steps are being taken both at national and local level to dramatically reduce the number of patients on trolleys.”

