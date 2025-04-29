40 home care jobs for Wexford as Dovida announces expansion plans 

Dovida, has today announced plans to hire up to 40 caregivers across Wexford. The organisation, which has been providing care to ageing adults in Ireland since 2005, recently rebranded from Home Instead and now intends to increase capacity in the sector and expand its service offerings in the county.

The roles will be a combination of full and part-time positions, offering competitive rates of pay, flexible schedules, and comprehensive, sector-leading training through the Home Care Professionals Academy.

Speaking at the launch of Dovida’s local office in Wexford, Martin Murphy, General Manager of Dovida Wexford, said, “We are delighted to be joined by our Caregiver of the Year, Sally Holden, to celebrate this wonderful occasion. We are excited about welcoming more caregivers like Sally to our team. They will help us meet the growing need for home care services in Wexford and make it possible for more people to receive the support they need to live comfortably and independently at home.

“Caregivers joining our team can expect comprehensive training, a dedicated local team and supportive environment as well as opportunities to grow professionally and develop a rewarding career in home care,” he added.

Expanding services

Dovida currently provides person-centred home care services to 8,000 people across Ireland. Historically, the majority of the organisation’s client base consisted of people in the over-65 age group. However, Dovida now cares for clients of all ages, with 10 per cent under 65, while children under 18 make up one per cent of people cared for.

Dovida’s services have adapted to the varied needs of its clients, and the company now provides services to support people living with an acquired brain injury, Parkinson’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, and Motor Neurone Disease, as well as helping children and young adults with additional needs.

Roots in the community

“We believe in quality home care that empowers people to live with dignity, independence, and comfort in familiar surroundings,” Martin Murphy continued.

“That means keeping them in their own home, connected to their family, friends and communities for as long as possible. Social interaction and companionship are crucial for maintaining good mental health and supporting those experiencing cognitive decline, particularly older people.

“As an organisation with deep roots in the community, we understand the value of connection and it’s fantastic to be in a position to grow our team so we can support more and more people throughout Wexford,” Martin concluded.

A rewarding career

Dovida caregivers provide essential support to ageing adults and people living with disabilities in their own homes. The organisation’s person-centred approach means that its caregivers build meaningful connections with their clients and empower them to live fuller, more independent lives.

Dovida welcomes applications from people from all walks of life and is committed to supporting them every step of the way. People interested in pursuing a rewarding career in caregiving are encouraged to visit https://dovida.ie/career/become-a-caregiver/

