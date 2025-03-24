40 New Homes Delivered in Wexford

Co-operative Housing Ireland (CHI) announces the completion of 40 new homes at Forthview, Wexford while emphasising to the Minister for Housing the key role of Approved Housing Bodies (AHBs) in meeting social housing need.

The homes were delivered in partnership with Wexford County Council and the Department of Housing, Housing Finance Agency and Developer, Darragh Ryan.

Speaking at the launch, Gerry McDonogh, Chairperson of CHI, thanked Minister Browne, emphasising the strong partnership CHI has with his department and the need for funding to increase to keep pace, and to deliver more social housing:

“To enable Co-operative Housing Ireland and Approved Housing Bodies to keep pace with current delivery targets – even before any revision – increased funding, a proportion in the form of grants, is required. As it stands, 10,000 new social homes are to be provided in 2025, half of which will be by AHBs. The Programme for Government and future targets should see this increase to an average of 12,000-20,000 year on year to 2030.

Mr. McDonogh continued:

“This development is a testament to the strength of co-operative housing, the importance of collaboration in delivering homes that meet the needs of communities, and we want to do more. We are delighted to welcome families into their new homes here in Forthview.”

Leas Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, Cllr. Ger Carthy, speaking at the event spoke about working together and the increasing role of CHI in the county:

“The delivery of these new homes at Forthview is a great example of what can be achieved when Local Authorities, Approved Housing Bodies, and Government work together. Co-operative Housing Ireland now provides 331 homes to households in Wexford. Wexford County Council is committed to providing safe, high-quality homes for families and individuals, and today marks a significant step forward in that effort. We look forward to continuing this collaboration to meet the housing needs of people across the County of Wexford.”

