40 new social-rental homes at Forthview Murrintown, Co Wexford

Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, Cllr Pip Breen and Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne TD will launch Forthview, Murrintown, Co Wexford . A development comprising of 40 A-rated social-rental homes delivered by Co-operative Housing Ireland (CHI) on Monday, 24 March 2025 at 11:00am.

Date: Monday, 24 March, 2025

Time: 11:00am

Location: Forthview, Murrintown, Co Wexford

Eircode: Y35 HDF2

Google maps pin: https://maps.app.goo.gl/gjGjqDZAYAbF81zP8

