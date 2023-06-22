5 Agricultural Shows across Wexford to receive support

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys has today announced funding of one million euro to support 122 Agricultural Shows right across the country.

The record single investment in Agricultural Shows represents a 40 per cent increase on last year’s allocation.

The grants from the Department of Rural and Community Development will support Show committees in staging their events over the summer season.

Funding allocated to Wexford totals almost €40,000:

Adamstown Show €8,525 01-July

Bannow & Rathangan Agricultural Show €11,400 13-July

Glendoran Island Show €4,265 27-May

Gorey Agricultural Show €9,205 17-June

Wexford Summer Show €5,880 27-July