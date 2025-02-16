500 locals, elected representatives and businesspeople attend peaceful protest opposing proposed IPAS Centre

The proposed establishment of an IPAS Centre in the Templeshannon area of Enniscorthy is being criticised due to a lack of appropriate facilities in the area for locals, and incoming refugees.

Yesterday (Saturday) a turnout of around 500 locals, businesspeople and elected representatives convened at the Mercy Convent for a peaceful protest and march.

Many in attendance were at pains to clarify that they weren’t opposed to housing refugees, but that they felt that the proposed Mercy Convent site was not fit for purpose to do so.

Speaking to Alan Corcoran, the organiser of the peaceful protest Helen Lyons said that Templeshannon is an area that has long been overlooked:

“It was always an area of community, but it was always an area that was forgotten about at the same time. And it’s still the same. It’s literally passed over for everything all the time. There’s no money going into it. It’s literally just ‘they don’t say anything so we’ll pass them over’. Even to bring anyone into that centre there; What are they going to do? What facilities are they

going to give them? I’d love to see something like an education centre there.”

Speaking to the assembled crowd, Helen said the following:

“We’ve got a good crowd and it shows all the passion that everybody has for their town. I want to thank each and every single one of you, including everybody that’s up here[on the stage]. We have Councillors here that are standing with our town, and they are standing strongly with us.”

Also speaking following the march, was Councillor Paddy Kavanagh:

“I’d be going for that this is not a suitable area, or a suitable community, for a big number of refugees. And I’ve made the point today in my speech, and I’ll make it over and over again; It’s not the fault of the poor refugees coming in. They’re not the problem. Our problem is with the people that are making the rules and regulations for them when they come in.

And there’s a whole industry being generated out of housing the refugees.”

There’ll be more on Saturday’s march on South East Radio’s Morning Mix with Alan Corcoran on Monday morning.

Related