64 people in emergency accommodation in Wexford

There is a housing and homelessness crisis in Wexford. Key figures have revealed that 64 adults are in emergency accommodation & the southeast region has 115 children in emergency accommodation.

Focus Ireland have expressed the need for targeted action, including building 50,000-60,000 homes, with 15,000 social homes to address the crisis.

Families in emergency accommodations face challenges such as cramped conditions, lack of privacy, and safety concerns, particularly for children.

Speaking today on South East Radio, Connor Culkin Communications Officer with Focus Ireland said, “So there is a ramp up in the number of social homes being built, but it’s simply

not enough. We need to get at least 50,000 to 60,000 homes built, and there needs to be 15,000 social homes built. So we need our candidates to remember the importance

of building social housing, because if we build the social housing, we can move people out of emergency accommodation, and then we can also prevent the homeless figures from

rising further.”

He continued, “So it’s important for your listeners to remember that while homelessness, the vast majority of the national figures are people in the capital in Dublin, homelessness is not just a Dublin issue. It’s affecting people in the Southeast and it’s affecting people in Wexford as well. If the new social housing that comes on stream in Wexford could be allocated for the people who need it most, we could see those figures even in Wexford dramatically reduced. So I really am calling on all the political parties to use the final days of the election to set out how they will reduce homelessness.”

Related