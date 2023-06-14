Wexford Independent TD , Verona Murphy will support the retained firefighters in the Dáil vote this evening

Wexford Independent TD , Verona Murphy along with her fellow Regional Group TDs will support the retained firefighters in the Dáil vote this evening.

Speaking from Leinster House, Deputy Murphy said:

“Retained firefighters are invaluable to our communities but are underpaid and overworked. Without their service, there would be devastating impacts on the safety of our local towns and villages. Our group have highlighted that many parts of regional Ireland rely on retained firefighters. Our communities depend on them. However, most are overworked and cannot take annual leave. Retained firefighters must remain within three kilometres of their stations for a base payment of €8,500 annually. That works out at about 95 cents per hour. There are currently over 2,000 retained firefighters comprising two-thirds of the total workforce”

Deputy Verona Murphy along with The Regional Group TDs will vote against the Government amendment this evening and are calling on the Government to work closely with retained firefighters to find an immediate solution.

Andrew Walsh, Substation officer from New Ross Fire Station has thanked the Deputy for her support