We received reports of a three car collision that occurred just outside the Ferrycarrig Hotel shortly after 5pm this evening.

The road was closed and diversions were in place causing traffic delays going both ways.

Three people that were involved in the accident were taken to Waterford hospital. Their injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

GardaĆ­ have since confirmed to South East Radio News that the road is now open and there are no further delays as a result of the incident.