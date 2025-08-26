7 arrested for drink or drug driving in 7 days

Wexford Gardaí are raising concerns as an average of one person per day has been arrested for drink driving in the county over the past week.

The alarming trend has prompted renewed warnings about the dangers of driving under the influence, particularly ahead of busy weekends.

Gardaí say these arrests reflect increased enforcement efforts — but also a worrying disregard for road safety by some drivers.

Motorists are being urged to think twice before getting behind the wheel after drinking, with checkpoints continuing across the county.

